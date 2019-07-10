Caprock Group Has Upped Visa (V) Position By $315,432; Pointstate Capital LP Trimmed Its Anthem (Call) (ANTM) Holding

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased Anthem Inc (Call) (ANTM) stake by 62.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 36,300 shares as Anthem Inc (Call) (ANTM)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Pointstate Capital Lp holds 21,800 shares with $6.26 million value, down from 58,100 last quarter. Anthem Inc (Call) now has $73.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $284.16. About 718,241 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem

Caprock Group Inc increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 12.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caprock Group Inc acquired 2,022 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 13.45%. The Caprock Group Inc holds 18,105 shares with $2.83 million value, up from 16,083 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $400.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $177.73. About 4.71 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video)

Caprock Group Inc decreased Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) stake by 5,697 shares to 37,382 valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 49,269 shares and now owns 115,237 shares. Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Visa had 14 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. Wedbush maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity. 81,005 shares were sold by RICHEY ELLEN, worth $11.34M on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor Financial Bank has 0.46% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 15,555 shares. James Investment Inc owns 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,575 shares. Choate Advsrs invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 9,943 shares. Milestone Grp Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.69% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Highland Cap Lp invested 0.69% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Portland Glob Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel owns 197,495 shares or 4.17% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement holds 1.16% or 76,519 shares. 200 were reported by Highlander Management. Jennison Assoc invested in 17.33 million shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Corp holds 14,765 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Barbara Oil owns 4,300 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.2% stake.

Pointstate Capital Lp increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 1.40 million shares to 2.83M valued at $333.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) stake by 257,727 shares and now owns 3.92M shares. Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem had 16 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. Stephens maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 8. Morgan Stanley maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Thursday, January 31 with “Overweight” rating.