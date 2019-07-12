Caprock Group Has Upped Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Holding; Shorts at RENISHAW PLC .20 PAR ORDINARY SHARES (RNSHF) Raised By 1.5%

RENISHAW PLC .20 PAR ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) had an increase of 1.5% in short interest. RNSHF’s SI was 148,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.5% from 146,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1488 days are for RENISHAW PLC .20 PAR ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)’s short sellers to cover RNSHF’s short positions. It closed at $49.52 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Caprock Group Inc increased Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) stake by 40.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caprock Group Inc acquired 16,940 shares as Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ)’s stock declined 42.06%. The Caprock Group Inc holds 58,940 shares with $1.58M value, up from 42,000 last quarter. Health Ins Innovations Inc now has $300.18M valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $22.51. About 369,203 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 19.69% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations

Among 5 analysts covering Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Health Insurance Innovations has $80 highest and $45 lowest target. $65.80’s average target is 192.31% above currents $22.51 stock price. Health Insurance Innovations had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) rating on Thursday, March 7. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $62 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. Lake Street maintained Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) rating on Thursday, March 7. Lake Street has “Buy” rating and $80 target. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. First Analysis maintained Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) rating on Friday, March 22. First Analysis has “Buy” rating and $67 target. FBR Capital upgraded Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on Monday, March 18 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, March 14.

Caprock Group Inc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VV) stake by 4,140 shares to 11,124 valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 49,269 shares and now owns 115,237 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 14,800 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 32,653 shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 99,176 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Globeflex Cap LP owns 19,962 shares. Connors Investor Service Inc holds 0.24% or 65,278 shares. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 838,754 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 6,052 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 16,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 26,133 shares. 15,649 are owned by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 45,397 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Northern reported 156,065 shares. River Road Asset reported 396,010 shares. Gabelli Funds, New York-based fund reported 14,400 shares. 26,496 are owned by California Employees Retirement System.

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HIIQ) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HealthPocket Announces Launch of Pulse Survey Series – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Appoints Domenick DiCicco as Chief Compliance Officer & Counsel – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.10 million activity. FICHTHORN JOHN had bought 93,742 shares worth $2.75M on Wednesday, March 20. Hershberger Michael D also sold $1.97M worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on Friday, February 1. Shares for $239,254 were bought by GABOS PAUL G on Wednesday, March 20. The insider Southwell Gavin sold 79,696 shares worth $3.21M. 3,000 shares were bought by AVERY PAUL E, worth $89,061.

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, makes, sells, distributes, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.92 billion. The firm offers metrology products, including co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, position encoders, additive manufacturing systems, and vacuum casting machines. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides healthcare products, such as craniomaxillofacial custom-made implants, neurosurgical robots, dental scanners, neurosurgical implants and accessories, Raman microscopes, and hybrid Raman systems; and dental computer-aided design and neurosurgical planning software, as well as dental structures manufacturing services.