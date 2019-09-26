Caprock Group Has Trimmed Citigroup (C) Holding; 1 Analysts Bullish Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO)

Among 8 analysts covering Auto Trader Group Plc (LON:AUTO), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Auto Trader Group Plc has GBX 705 highest and GBX 386 lowest target. GBX 539.38’s average target is 6.68% above currents GBX 505.6 stock price. Auto Trader Group Plc had 30 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Liberum Capital maintained Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Liberum Capital has “Buy” rating and GBX 640 target. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Tuesday, April 9 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Tuesday, September 24. Citigroup downgraded Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) rating on Friday, May 10. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and GBX 580 target. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, June 19. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 525 target in Friday, June 7 report. The stock of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) earned “Buy” rating by Numis Securities on Thursday, June 6. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Berenberg maintained Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) rating on Friday, June 7. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and GBX 500 target. See Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) latest ratings:

Caprock Group Inc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 22.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Caprock Group Inc sold 6,799 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Caprock Group Inc holds 23,202 shares with $1.63M value, down from 30,001 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $156.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $69.38. About 11.92M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RON RUFFINI GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES CORPORATE SALES; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS ON ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and Approximately CHF 182.1 Million Redemption of 2; 07/03/2018 – GHANA OIL IMPORTERS EXPECT GOVT TO CLEAR DEBT BY APRIL: CITI FM; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Loans Drop 33% in 2018, Citi Leads; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts corporate clients’ gun sales

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analytics Platform Koyfin Raises $3 Million; CEO Says ‘We Want To Have Coverage Of All Global Equities’ – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Activity In ASHR And Citigroup – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Our Startling Prediction, Revisited: New Banking Revolution Based On DLT – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Learnbonds.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South State Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 4.59 million shares. Corsair Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 34,823 shares stake. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc invested in 0.08% or 4,188 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 11.08 million shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 10,652 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.52% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 640,510 shares. Clal Enter Holdg Limited accumulated 335,700 shares. National Asset reported 21,312 shares stake. Legal & General Pcl owns 0.53% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 14.11 million shares. Edgar Lomax Va holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 178,775 shares. The Georgia-based Gmt Corporation has invested 1.33% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Community National Bank Na holds 1,027 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested 0.64% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gladius Cap Lp accumulated 8,079 shares.

Caprock Group Inc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 8,241 shares to 366,618 valued at $55.03M in 2019Q2. It also upped Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 873 shares and now owns 3,231 shares. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $93 highest and $7400 lowest target. $82.75’s average target is 19.27% above currents $69.38 stock price. Citigroup had 7 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has market cap of 4.68 billion GBP. It offers services and products to retailers and home traders to support its online activities. It has a 24.19 P/E ratio. The firm provides vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers.

The stock increased 1.04% or GBX 5.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 505.6. About 364,585 shares traded. Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AUTO News: 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – CO WAS UNABLE TO FULLY MEET DEMAND FOR LEADS AND CLICKS IN QTR DUE TO HIGHER TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – KIMBERLY BOREN WILL BE STEPPING DOWN AS CFO; 08/03/2018 AutoWeb Announces Executive Management Succession Process; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – CEO JEFF COATS TO STEP DOWN; 12/04/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – ROWE SUCCEEDING JEFFREY COATS; 08/03/2018 – AUTOWEB INC – WESLEY OZIMA WILL BE NAMED INTERIM CFO; 15/03/2018 – PITON CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AUTOWEB INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – ON MARCH 22, CO WAS TERMINATING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH UNION BANK, WHICH WAS INITIALLY ENTERED INTO ON FEBRUARY 26, 2013; 12/04/2018 – AutoWeb Appoints Industry Veteran Jared Rowe to President and Chief Executive Officer; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of AutoWeb, Inc. Investors (AUTO)