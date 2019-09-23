Caprock Group Has Trimmed By $567,954 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Match Group (MTCH) Sellers Decreased By 6.26% Their Shorts

Caprock Group Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 10.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Caprock Group Inc sold 4,086 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Caprock Group Inc holds 33,531 shares with $4.67M value, down from 37,617 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $347.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 12.34 million shares traded or 68.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) had a decrease of 6.26% in short interest. MTCH’s SI was 19.27 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.26% from 20.56 million shares previously. With 1.71M avg volume, 11 days are for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s short sellers to cover MTCH’s short positions. The SI to Match Group Inc’s float is 38.02%. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.68. About 1.93 million shares traded. Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has risen 124.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 124.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MTCH News: 12/04/2018 – Match Group Appoints Malgosia Green CEO of Plenty of Fish; 16/03/2018 – Tinder’s parent company Match Group is suing dating app Bumble for patent infringement; 08/05/2018 – MATCH GROUP – SEES FY REV $1.6 BLN – $1.7 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Match Group 1Q Average Rev Per User 58 Cents; 08/05/2018 – MATCH GROUP – SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600 MLN – $650 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Bumble is suing Match Group for $400 million in damages for stealing trade secrets; 08/05/2018 – MATCH GROUP INC FY2018 REV VIEW $1.60 BLN –THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MATCH GROUP 1Q REV. $407.4M, EST. $386.2M; 12/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have “no negative impact on Tinder.” “[People don’t] want to mix Facebook with their dating lives,” says Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg; 09/03/2018 MATCH GROUP INC MTCH.O : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $42

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. Shares for $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 13.03% above currents $131.65 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $14600 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Caprock Group Inc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 3,636 shares to 91,007 valued at $24.62 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 8,241 shares and now owns 366,618 shares. Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Com stated it has 97,207 shares. Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore reported 8,135 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jag Cap Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Fosun Intl Limited has 0.13% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreno Evelyn V has 5,025 shares. 93,457 are held by Natl Bank Of Hawaii. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Bahamas-based Pictet Retail Bank And Trust Limited has invested 0.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Starr International Co owns 20,000 shares. Bb&T Securities Llc reported 849,350 shares. Quantum Mgmt reported 0.59% stake. Green Valley Ltd Com reported 4.68% stake. 243,474 were accumulated by Asset Mgmt Inc. Middleton And Company Ma reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 499,875 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Match Group has $10600 highest and $4800 lowest target. $85’s average target is 8.03% above currents $78.68 stock price. Match Group had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 8. SunTrust upgraded the shares of MTCH in report on Thursday, September 5 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, August 8. UBS downgraded the shares of MTCH in report on Thursday, August 8 to “Neutral” rating.

