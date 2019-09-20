Caprock Group Has Raised Holding in Tesla (TSLA) as Valuation Rose; Klingenstein Fields & Co Decreased Holding in Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) by $397,020

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 179.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 3,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 6,142 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, up from 2,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $240.21. About 5.31M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 31/05/2018 – TESLA INC SAYS SANJAY SHAH IS JOINING CO AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENERGY OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – TESLA’S AUTOPILOT CHIEF JIM KELLER HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM ROLE – SPOKESPERSON; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Tesla warns it may need to raise cash days after Musk insists it won’t; 27/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS HAVEN’T BEEN ABLE TO RETRIEVE LOGS DUE TO DAMAGE; 10/05/2018 – A new Tesla video teases footage of factories, employees and the planned second generation Roadster; 16/05/2018 – U.S. safety agency sends team to investigate Tesla crash; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump’s ZTE U-turn; Xerox-Fujifilm; 08/05/2018 – Tesla Gets a Vote of Confidence as Supplier Orders Accelerate; 22/05/2018 – TESLA HAS ADJUSTED PRICES OF MODEL S, MODEL X IN MAINLAND CHINA; 04/04/2018 – Home Solar Dims as Tesla, Others, Curb Aggressive Sales

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 98.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 19,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6,000, down from 20,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $888.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $29.59 during the last trading session, reaching $1791.91. About 3.70 million shares traded or 13.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – The company has some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Benioff and Jeff Bezos; 30/03/2018 – Amazon rolled out Connections, a daily Q&A feedback program, company-wide last April; 23/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribe; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 26/03/2018 – Cities, Left Out of Amazon’s Tax Collections, Want a Share; 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board:; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON, ALPHABET TRADE PLACES AS NO. 2 MOST VALUABLE COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – Sixth Continent Integrates Amazon Pay; 17/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $511.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,004 shares to 73,857 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,437 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horseman Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 9,700 shares. Synovus Finance Corp invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Alps Advsr Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 681 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability has 294 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Dorsal Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 10,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Jasper Ridge LP invested in 0.02% or 2,271 shares. Cibc World invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Raymond James Financial Services Inc accumulated 27,908 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 8,876 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com holds 565 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Com has 1,120 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 2,547 shares. Ls Advsrs owns 389 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. The insider DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720. $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 69,787 shares to 564,863 shares, valued at $14.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 2,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Mgmt Lc (Wy) owns 2.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 931 shares. Winslow Asset Management holds 292 shares. Aldebaran Fincl invested in 4.52% or 3,455 shares. Cadence Cap Management Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,250 are held by Consolidated Invest Gp. Leisure Mngmt reported 448 shares stake. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 539,243 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt owns 14,020 shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. 61,672 are owned by Connor Clark And Lunn Ltd. Aspen Inc owns 1,154 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Financial Counselors reported 1.39% stake. Principal Financial Gp holds 1.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 879,699 shares. Pennsylvania-based Biondo Investment Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westwood Gru holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,893 shares. Montag A & reported 1.66% stake.

