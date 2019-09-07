Caprock Group Has Lowered Holding in Cme Group (CME) by $420,496 as Shares Rose; United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Shareholder Par Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $395,000 as Stock Rose

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 64.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 2,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,382 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 3,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.07. About 1.09M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 21/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PCT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, EASING U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR CONCERNS -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE (CORRECTS; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Offer for NEX Group plc; 26/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM LOWER CASH PRICES, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, FUND SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME AT £10/SHR; 23/05/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BLACK SEA EXPANSION WITH SUNOIL FUTURES; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – NEX’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE COMBINED WITH CME’S, AND COMBINED COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS WILL BE LOCATED AT CME’S HEAD OFFICE IN CHICAGO; 23/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL BUYING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE CME’S INTERNATIONAL REVENUE BY OVER 35 PCT-CONF CALL

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 0.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 15.62 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25B, down from 15.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $86.3. About 2.30M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 21/03/2018 – UNITED CEO SAYS NOT PLANNING TO SHUT DOWN PET PROGRAM: CNBC; 30/05/2018 – UNITED’S HUB GROWTH NOT DESIGNED TO LOWER FARES: KIRBY; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Expects 2Q PRASM to Rise 1% to 3%; 14/03/2018 – DOT SAYS IT IS IN CONTACT WITH DEPT OF AGRICULTURE, THE AGENCY THAT ENFORCES ANIMAL WELFARE ACT AND HANDLES COMPLAINTS OF ALLEGED ANIMAL ABUSE; 05/03/2018 – UNITED PRESIDENT SCOTT KIRBY COMMENTS IN NEW EMPLOYEE MEMO; 17/05/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/04/2018 – United Board Seeks New Chairman, CEO Takes Pay Cut; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Boosts 2018 Profit Guidance; 03/05/2018 – United Airlines Hires Former White House Press Chief; 30/05/2018 – UNITED WILL DEFEND HUBS AGAINST ALL ULCC RIVALS: KIRBY

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 1.47M shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $194.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trivago N V by 350,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 EPS, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $986.65 million for 5.52 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 466,907 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). 9,622 were reported by Atria Invests Limited Liability Corporation. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 13,630 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 379,643 shares. Fmr Limited stated it has 2.23M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 434,903 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 115,687 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Endowment LP has invested 0.46% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% or 20,738 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 5,635 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Cap World Investors holds 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 160,000 shares. Invesco holds 0.11% or 4.00M shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 13 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Ca holds 0.85% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 43,475 shares. Ftb accumulated 158 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.21% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 2.84% or 29,895 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) holds 0.21% or 4,259 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt accumulated 1.44 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Dubuque Financial Bank & has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cibc Bank & Trust Usa has 4,692 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Forte Cap Ltd Com Adv owns 1.54% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 26,041 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv accumulated 0.08% or 58,417 shares. Moreover, Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Company has 0.81% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.2% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,300 shares. Canandaigua Bank And Trust, a New York-based fund reported 2,195 shares. Cibc World Markets Inc owns 22,582 shares.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $576.95 million for 34.00 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,922 shares to 8,301 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).