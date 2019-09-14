Caprock Group Has Lifted Its Holding in Tesla (TSLA) by $879,735; As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Martin Currie LTD Has Cut Stake

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 179.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 3,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 6,142 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, up from 2,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $245.2. About 5.13 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: EXCLUSIVE analysis from @tsrandall. The Bloomberg Model 3 tracker shows Tesla coming up just short of its goal; 04/04/2018 – Tesla and China trade war: Elon Musk has tough tariff riddle to solve; 14/05/2018 – SOUTH JORDAN CITY POLICE DEPT. SAYS COLLISION OF TESLA MODEL S & MECHANIC TRUCK OCCURRED AT 10400 SOUTH BANGERTER HIGHWAY IN SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH; 07/03/2018 – The Tesla CEO shared photos of the company’s Semi electric truck test-drive on Wednesday; 21/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: #Tesla investors approve Elon Musk’s $2.6 billion pay package, which sets ambitious goals for the; 18/04/2018 – California’s occupational safety agency starts probe on Tesla; 24/03/2018 – MUSK ASKS TESLA NORWAY TEAM TO SLOW DOWN SHIPMENTS; 03/04/2018 – VOLKSWAGEN’S RENNA FORMER PROGRAM MGR FOR MODELS S, X AT TESLA; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s potential move into the Chinese electric vehicle market should be welcomed, according to the president of a Chinese start-up; 22/05/2018 – Consumer Reports to retest Tesla Model 3 after brake fix

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 91.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 51,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 5,039 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $873,000, down from 56,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 6,308 shares to 123,472 shares, valued at $24.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 184,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M And The Growth Trap (Podcast Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holderness Invests holds 3,675 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 44,404 shares. Lipe & Dalton accumulated 131 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap owns 0.47% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 18,292 shares. Mcf stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Natl Pension, Korea-based fund reported 611,195 shares. Barnett And reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.35% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 47,144 shares. Klingenstein Fields Limited invested 1.78% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Arete Wealth Advisors stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 2,755 shares. 1,461 are held by Aspen Investment Mgmt Inc. North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 33,670 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Ltd holds 0.95% or 12,823 shares. 5,906 were accumulated by Legacy Private Com.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Tesla, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/30/2019: ULTA, BIG, TSLA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart Surfaces Tesla’s Solar Problem – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tesla (TSLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla: China Questions Arise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. 1,000 shares valued at $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen also bought $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares.