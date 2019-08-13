Caprock Group Has Boosted Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN); As Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Shares Declined, Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 763 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,504 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 2,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $39.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.64. About 2.76 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY PHYSICAL STORES REVENUE $4,263 MLN; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces Immersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 14/03/2018 – Ayla Networks COO to Speak at IoT Asia on Business Models and Ecosystems; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis have taken opposite stances on the “Rooney Rule” resolution; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Wants Gig Economy Rethink as Amazon Encroaches; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR BOOSTED NXPI, COL, AMZN, TWX, C IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – US News: Amazon, NFL Reach $130 Million Streaming Deal for Thursday Night Games; 14/03/2018 – Regulators raid Amazon Japan on suspicion of anti-trust violation

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $34.73. About 37,125 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lourd Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.24% or 1,367 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.39% or 10,264 shares. Fosun Intl holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,769 shares. Park Natl Oh reported 1,135 shares. Inr Advisory Limited Liability reported 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Warren Averett Asset Limited Co holds 395 shares. Elm Advsr Llc owns 1,011 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.22% stake. Plancorp has invested 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scharf Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 370 shares. Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Management LP has invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Somerville Kurt F reported 2,378 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs reported 2,109 shares. 9,989 were reported by Hardman Johnston Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Seatown Pte Ltd accumulated 33,950 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Amazon Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “XPO Returns To Analysts’ Good Graces With Solid Second-Quarter Results – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SFIX -2.6% as Amazon launches Personal Shopper – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon Sends Users Dashing Toward Alexa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Amazon a Prime Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,741 shares to 358,377 shares, valued at $51.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,110 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.36M for 86.83 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.