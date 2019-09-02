Caprock Group Has Boosted Its Visa (V) Holding by $315,432; Share Price Rose; As Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Market Valuation Declined, Blue Harbour Group LP Lifted Holding by $16.25 Million

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 18,105 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 16,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 36.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 812,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The hedge fund held 3.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.48M, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 1.08M shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Net $45.4M; 29/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL SAYS HOLDERS OK PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT PURCHASE; 14/05/2018 – U.S. CASINO GAMING COMPANIES RISE AFTER U.S. TOP COURT BACKS NEW JERSEY’S BID TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board And West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval Of Its Pending Acquisition Of Pinnacle Entertainment; 29/03/2018 – Chris Sieroty: BREAKING: Penn National Gaming shareholders approve $2.4bn merger with Pinnacle Entertainment; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL: ILL. GAMING BOARD APPROVES PINNACLE ACQUISITION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cryder Partners Llp owns 9.49% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 395,049 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell invested 1.71% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dsc LP reported 7,885 shares stake. Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,600 shares. 19,780 were reported by Robecosam Ag. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 0.83% or 42,514 shares. Fagan Associates Incorporated invested in 3.3% or 49,342 shares. Meridian Mgmt reported 18,457 shares. Hikari Ltd reported 153,300 shares stake. Third Point Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.50 million shares. 1,683 are held by Nadler Fincl Gp. Country Club Trust Com Na owns 0.13% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 6,888 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.17% or 6,661 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel stated it has 90,738 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Moreover, Btc Capital has 0.55% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 22,088 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $214,940 was made by Fair William J on Monday, May 13. Shares for $51,900 were bought by Reibstein Saul. 10,875 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares with value of $212,171 were bought by Snowden Jay A. $170,000 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) was bought by HANDLER DAVID A on Wednesday, August 14.

