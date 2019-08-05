Caprock Group Has Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $1.36 Million; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Capital Growth Management LP Has Upped Its Holding

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 763 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,504 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 2,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96M shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $30 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON ASSIGNED FIRST TIME IDR RATING OF A+ BY FITCH; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 25/04/2018 – Boohoo Trounces Rivals as Investments Stave Off Amazon Threat; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 10/04/2018 – Google Home smart speaker launches in India, joining Amazon Echo; 15/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Stressed Amazon workers ‘are being driven to the brink of suicide’ with warehouse staff claiming they have urinated; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 546.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 355,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.12 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $96.87. About 2.42 million shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability holds 1.89% or 1,734 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 720,741 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. Goelzer Investment holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,026 shares. Legacy Private Tru Communications owns 0.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,589 shares. Moreover, Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,669 shares. Partner Fund Mgmt LP has invested 0.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt stated it has 1,631 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 960 shares. The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Com reported 5,519 shares stake. Capital Wealth Planning invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Reilly Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pillar Pacific Management Limited Liability stated it has 10,898 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Amer Assets Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 500 shares. 7,755 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Mgmt.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,741 shares to 358,377 shares, valued at $51.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,666 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

