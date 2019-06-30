Caprock Group Cut Position in Cme Group (CME) by $420,496 as Market Valuation Rose; Hbk Investments LP Maintains Position in Humana (HUM)

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 64.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 2,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,382 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 3,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $194.11. About 971,027 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 14/03/2018 – UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures; 22/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S WEAKER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 25; 14/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND SELLING AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO Duffy on $5.5B Deal to Buy Spencer’s NEX (Video); 13/03/2018 – Illinois Cannabis Education Expo 1st to Include Patient Education & Professional CME/CEU Platforms!; 09/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 6; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Rev $1.1B; 26/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM LOWER CASH PRICES, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 16/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM BUY STOPS, SHORT-COVERING -TRADE

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 40.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 28,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 99,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.39 million, up from 70,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $265.3. About 2.36 million shares traded or 47.91% up from the average. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 15.87% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 03/04/2018 – Waterloo Record: Walmart, Humana said to be looking at closer ties; 07/03/2018 – Changing Vehicle Ownership Lifecycle Examined in CCC’s Crash Course Report; 01/04/2018 – Threats From All Sides Push Walmart and Humana Closer Together; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 22/03/2018 – Humana Releases its 2018 Bold Goal Progress Report: More Healthy Days Achieved, Social Determinants of Health Addressed, and lnvolvement with Local Communities Expanded; 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, & HUMANA; 04/04/2018 – Walmart has been in talks to buy insurer Humana and the online pharmacy start-up PillPack; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – TRANSACTION WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – Humana to Have a 40% Minority Interest in Curo; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues to Oppose Proposed Acquisition of Kindred Healthcare by Humana, TPG Capital and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50 million for 29.77 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

