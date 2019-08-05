Caprock Group Cut Its Holding in Cme Group (CME) by $420,496 as Share Price Rose; Perceptive Advisors Position in Retrophin (RTRX) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 64.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 2,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,382 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 3,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $202.12. About 1.13M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME BOARD BELIEVES THERE IS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR UNDERTAKING ACQUISITION; 15/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON THEIR PREMIUMS TO CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 07/05/2018 – CME’s SOFR futures debut with more than 50 participants; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Libor exposures larger than thought at $200 trillion -ARRC; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Market Data Rev $95M; 08/05/2018 – The cryptocurrency’s highest price lines up with the day the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, or CME, introduced bitcoin futures trading; 16/03/2018 – NEX – CME IS REQUIRED, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON APRIL 12, 2018, TO EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER OR NOT; 03/04/2018 – CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group; 24/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LATE MONDAY’S HIGHER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES, FUTURES’ DISCOUNTS TO CASH PRICE EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 07/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND SALES, LATE TUESDAY’S LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13 million, down from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $770.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 227,798 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 763 shares to 3,504 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement stated it has 1.55M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Thomasville Bancshares has invested 0.29% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The Illinois-based Capstone Financial Advsr Inc has invested 0.75% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Tci Wealth Inc holds 89 shares. Moreover, Ghp Investment has 0.17% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 7,985 shares. Research Global owns 12.06M shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Iron Fincl Ltd Liability Com stated it has 97,486 shares or 10.15% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Fjarde Ap holds 0.23% or 112,956 shares in its portfolio. Graham Cap Mngmt Lp holds 30,000 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Moreover, Camarda Financial Advsr Lc has 0.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 102 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt owns 60,660 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A reported 29 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,861 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 697,993 shares.

Analysts await Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.65 earnings per share, down 16.07% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Retrophin, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.34% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $301,551 activity. The insider Clague Laura sold $43,587. 1,769 Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) shares with value of $37,927 were sold by REED ELIZABETH E. ROTE WILLIAM E. sold $42,558 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 23,768 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 2.12 million shares. Prudential Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 252,089 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 347,017 shares. Mackay Shields Lc owns 25,627 shares. Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 0.01% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 14,357 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Broadfin Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.02M shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 56,500 shares. Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Fisher Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 49,960 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon owns 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 180,726 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 8,589 shares or 0% of its portfolio.