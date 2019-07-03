Caprock Group Cut Its Aflac (AFL) Position; Shorts at Semgroup Class A (SEMG) Raised By 22.77%

Caprock Group Inc decreased Aflac Inc (AFL) stake by 55.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caprock Group Inc sold 7,089 shares as Aflac Inc (AFL)’s stock rose 4.67%. The Caprock Group Inc holds 5,666 shares with $283,000 value, down from 12,755 last quarter. Aflac Inc now has $42.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.21. About 2.48M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE

Semgroup Corporation Class A (NYSE:SEMG) had an increase of 22.77% in short interest. SEMG’s SI was 6.44M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 22.77% from 5.24 million shares previously. With 941,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Semgroup Corporation Class A (NYSE:SEMG)’s short sellers to cover SEMG’s short positions. The SI to Semgroup Corporation Class A’s float is 8.86%. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 555,247 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 47.13% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 15/05/2018 – SemGroup to Participate in 2018 MLPA Investor Conference; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUES $661.6 MLN VS $456.1 MLN; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP ANTICIPATES MINIMAL SPENDING ON THIS PROJECT IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP 1Q REV. $661.6M, EST. $571.5M; 17/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference May 24; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP MIDSTREAM REPORT OPEN SEASON ON EXISTING CAPACITY; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP OWNS 51 PERCENT OF WHITE CLIFFS PIPELINE AND IS OPERATOR; 22/04/2018 – DJ SemGroup Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEMG)

Caprock Group Inc increased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) stake by 38,853 shares to 135,710 valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 6,395 shares and now owns 21,382 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Investments reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Stearns Services invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Norinchukin Retail Bank The stated it has 59,242 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 95,426 shares. 401,205 were accumulated by Roffman Miller Assocs Pa. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 34,588 shares. Aviance Prtnrs Lc has 43,628 shares. Loomis Sayles Company Limited Partnership invested in 91,038 shares. First has 103,260 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory L P, Michigan-based fund reported 164 shares. Bridgeway Capital accumulated 1.27M shares. Country Tru Commercial Bank invested in 273 shares. Keating Investment Counselors reported 14,138 shares. 5,869 are owned by Colony Gru Limited Liability Com.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $803.23M for 13.13 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. Koide Masatoshi sold 27,120 shares worth $1.29M. $1.82M worth of stock was sold by LAKE CHARLES D II on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $99,659 were bought by Lloyd Karole.

Among 3 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Aflac had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, April 30 with “Strong Buy”. As per Wednesday, May 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, June 18 with “Strong Buy”.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company has market cap of $936.25 million. The Company’s Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It currently has negative earnings. This segment operates a 460-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 215-mile crude oil pipeline in western and north central Oklahoma, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 225 transport trucks and 235 trailers.

