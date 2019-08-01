Caprock Group Cut Cme Group (CME) Stake by $420,496; Aon Plc (AON) Stock Value Rose While Weitz Investment Management Lowered Stake by $9.04 Million

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 64.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 2,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,382 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 3,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $195.82. About 98,636 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS < 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SALES AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 28/03/2018 - ANALYSIS-Rate futures volumes surpass Treasuries as market evolves; 19/03/2018 - REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) - CME GROUP INC; 30/05/2018 - CME GROUP INC - CME GROUP'S SUITE OF INTEREST RATE FUTURES & OPTIONS REACHED OVERALL DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 39.6 MLN CONTRACTS ON MAY 29; 18/05/2018 - CME Deal Gets 99.98% of Proxy Votes From NEX Group Shareholders; 20/04/2018 - CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL SELLING, POSITIONING BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE; 10/05/2018 - LIVESTOCK-Short-covering boosts CME live cattle futures; 21/03/2018 - CME's pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 29/03/2018 - Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in an offer valued at $5.5 billion; 05/04/2018 - LIVESTOCK-Fund buying sends CME live cattle futures higher

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 53,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 213,700 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.48 million, down from 266,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $190.63. About 42,718 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.62 million for 33.10 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 23,900 shares to 840,575 shares, valued at $21.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.