Caprock Group Cut Cme Group (CME) Holding By $420,496; Rbf Capital Has Raised Arc Document Solutions (ARC) Holding By $916,462

Rbf Capital Llc increased Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) stake by 1183.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rbf Capital Llc acquired 458,231 shares as Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC)’s stock declined 17.47%. The Rbf Capital Llc holds 496,960 shares with $1.11 million value, up from 38,729 last quarter. Arc Document Solutions Inc now has $69.56 million valuation. The stock increased 11.03% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1.51. About 128,621 shares traded or 31.07% up from the average. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has declined 22.54% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC); 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document; 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS

Caprock Group Inc decreased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 64.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caprock Group Inc sold 2,564 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 10.91%. The Caprock Group Inc holds 1,382 shares with $227,000 value, down from 3,946 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $76.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $213.58. About 1.18 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 09/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 8; 30/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT SPURRED BY LOWER CORN PRICES, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 12/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 04/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE; 23/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: SLIDE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT TO NEW LOWS PRESSURED BY TRADE WAR CONCERNS -TRADE; 22/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT SUPPORTED BY SHORT-COVERING, BARGAIN BUYING -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – IN ADDITION TO EXPECTED COST SYNERGIES, THERE ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPELLING REVENUE GROWTH; 06/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM PROFIT-TAKING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – DISCUSSIONS ARE AT AN ADVANCED STAGE; THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER FOR NEX WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO TERMS OF ANY OFFER; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL SELLING, POSITIONING BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE

Among 5 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $150 lowest target. $195.40’s average target is -8.51% below currents $213.58 stock price. CME Group had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $19000 target in Wednesday, June 5 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 3. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, July 3 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 15.

Caprock Group Inc increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 2,186 shares to 14,206 valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wisdomtree Tr stake by 14,093 shares and now owns 209,550 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 97,713 shares. Bollard Group Inc Limited Co invested in 0% or 205 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 0.02% or 3,641 shares in its portfolio. Chemical Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,242 shares. Whittier, a California-based fund reported 905 shares. Reilly Advsr Llc holds 0% or 191 shares. Blair William & Il owns 164,866 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Company holds 5,540 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Federated Pa stated it has 4,888 shares. Fort Washington Oh holds 0.39% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 211,316 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Company has 0.21% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Salem Inv Counselors Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 34,055 were reported by First Washington Corporation.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEM, BBY, CME – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Holistic Look At CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME September 6th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Rbf Capital Llc decreased Nci Building Sys Inc (NYSE:NCS) stake by 76,007 shares to 135,893 valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 221,811 shares and now owns 59,189 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.