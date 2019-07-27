Caprock Group Continues to Hold Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN); State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Continues to Hold Position in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX)

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 763 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,504 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, up from 2,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Rising Biosciences Announces Official Sales and Distribution of its RSB0238 Clinical Strength Peptide Complex on Amazon®; 15/05/2018 – Amazon wasn’t always the e-commerce powerhouse it is today. In fact, one of Jeff Bezos’ early mistakes was caught on video; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Makes Hiring Push in Riyadh After Saudi Prince’s Visit; 03/04/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump talks about Amazon again, says that the company can afford to pay a fair rate for USPS services; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage to promote discounts for Amazon Prime members; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 20/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Sawant Congratulates “Tax Amazon” Movement Urges Attendance at Monday’s City Council Public Hearing

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 23,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.09 million, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 2.32 million shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 16.77% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Net Profit Down 51% on Year to MXN17.7 Billion; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q NET INCOME MXN18.09B; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q REVENUE 253.4 BLN PESOS; 09/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV AMX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICA MOVIL TO PROPOSE MXN0.32/SHARE DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.42B, EST. MXN253.36B; 03/04/2018 – America Movil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q OPER INCOME MXN30.41B; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh by 20,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 32,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL).

More notable recent América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "America Movil SA de CV 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" on February 13, 2019

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 5,697 shares to 37,382 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,525 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF).