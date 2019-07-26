Caprock Group Continues to Hold Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); Mobile Mini (MINI) Stock Declined While Sg Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 119.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 288,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 529,684 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98 million, up from 241,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 255,489 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 25.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 763 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,504 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, up from 2,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $971.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $26.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1973.82. About 4.14M shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon Seen Muscling Out Instacart in Whole Foods Delivery Push; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 17/04/2018 – LG Smart Appliances Now Work With Both Amazon Alexa And The Google Assistant; 22/03/2018 – New York Mag: More Than a Dozen Whole Foods Execs Have Reportedly Bailed Under Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is offering to pass along discounts it gets on credit card fees to retailers if they use its payments; 24/05/2018 – BNN: Amazon’s Finance Ambitions Are Said to Draw Attention From Fed

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca holds 125 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Webster National Bank N A has invested 2.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 7,277 are held by Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. White Pine Commerce has 132 shares. West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Liability holds 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 866 shares. Pacific Investment Mngmt Co has 0.88% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 1.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 21,800 shares. Redmond Asset Lc holds 1.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,571 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 721 shares. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 5.6% or 13,787 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corp owns 0.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 160 shares. 258 were accumulated by Foster Dykema Cabot Ma. Swiss National Bank owns 1.39M shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 2,696 shares or 1.7% of the stock.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,375 shares to 7,110 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 5,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,382 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

