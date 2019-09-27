Caprock Group Boosted Its Holding in Tesla (TSLA) as Stock Price Rose; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Decreased Its Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holding by $2.68 Million; Market Value Rose

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 72,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 187 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 72,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.83. About 598,673 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 179.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 3,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 6,142 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, up from 2,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.45B market cap company. The stock increased 6.06% or $13.86 during the last trading session, reaching $242.56. About 11.74M shares traded or 61.60% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 25/05/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Tesla flies in new battery production line for Gigafactory; 02/04/2018 – Tesla Woes Dent Musk’s Fortune and Chances on $2.6 Billion Grant; 08/05/2018 – Tesla Gets a Vote of Confidence as Supplier Orders Accelerate; 31/05/2018 – TESLA INC SAYS SANJAY SHAH IS JOINING CO AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENERGY OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Tesla Bonds Fall Sharply After ‘truly Bizarre’ Earnings Call; Moody’s Still Expects Capital Raise This Year — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Elon Musk doesn’t have to stay CEO to get a $50 billion payout from Tesla; 24/05/2018 – Union accuses Tesla CEO Musk of threatening workers; 18/05/2018 – Musk Keeping Board Buddy in Limbo Shows Tesla’s Governance Gap; 22/05/2018 – TESLA SPOKESPERSON SAYS CONFIRMS SNAP’S VICE PRESIDENT OF MONETIZATION, STUART BOWERS, IS JOINING COMPANY AS VP, ENGINEERING; 31/03/2018 – Tesla says crash car was running on autopilot mode

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold LEG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 99.60 million shares or 1.60% more from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menta Ltd Llc accumulated 24,842 shares or 0.4% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 188,008 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Mariner Lc owns 36,473 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 15,132 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Ftb Incorporated has 0% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Gulf Int Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 29,030 shares. Missouri-based Country Club Tru Na has invested 0.04% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Verity And Verity Ltd Llc has invested 0.45% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,939 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 18,721 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 7,706 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sterling Capital Lc holds 0.01% or 16,851 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Trust Company owns 7,125 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. City reported 881 shares.

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.67 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LEG’s profit will be $88.09 million for 15.24 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $265.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 67,370 shares to 137,419 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M also bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares. $79,816 worth of stock was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $511.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,256 shares to 1,691 shares, valued at $290,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 8,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,980 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability holds 1,051 shares. Garde Capital Inc invested in 0.06% or 1,709 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 55,192 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc, a California-based fund reported 1,052 shares. 1,806 were reported by Northcoast Asset Lc. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc invested in 206 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus holds 1,731 shares. American Intll Grp Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 10,788 shares. The Missouri-based Parkside Fin Retail Bank And Trust has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 379,196 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 520,141 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett & reported 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,374 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc reported 245 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 11,529 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

