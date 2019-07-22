Caprock Group Boosted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $338,935; Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Stock Price Rose While Rk Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $432,796

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 8,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,929 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 59,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.57. About 382,971 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 42.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 6,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,382 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 14,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.94. About 5.48 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) by 198,047 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 sales for $1.22 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $75,165 was made by WITHROW WAYNE on Wednesday, February 6.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,089 shares to 5,666 shares, valued at $283,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 5,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,382 shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

