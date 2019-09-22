Caprock Group Boosted Biogen (BIIB) Position; Kemet Come New (KEM) Holding Boosted by Gamco Investors Et Al

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Kemet Corporation Come New (KEM) by 31.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 16,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The hedge fund held 69,922 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, up from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Kemet Corporation Come New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 1.89 million shares traded or 67.35% up from the average. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM); 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 40.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 1,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 4,532 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, up from 3,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $238.79. About 3.81M shares traded or 166.55% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold KEM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 44.92 million shares or 0.53% more from 44.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 19,191 shares. 101 are held by Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc). South Dakota Invest Council has 139,100 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 10,111 were reported by Eqis Capital. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.04% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 39,185 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 49,798 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.24% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) or 26,791 shares. 152,562 are owned by Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Com. Victory Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 185 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd invested in 0.06% or 73,970 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 21,600 shares.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) by 152,800 shares to 5.69 million shares, valued at $52.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 16,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 769,277 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Elec Inc (NASDAQ:FELE).

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $511.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 5,711 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,679 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life accumulated 159 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 195,272 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 6,092 are owned by Regal Investment Limited Liability Corporation. Vanguard Gp has invested 0.13% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Tdam Usa reported 1,514 shares. Continental Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). First Interstate Financial Bank invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Field & Main Bank & Trust has 75 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability Co invested in 0.56% or 2,146 shares. Bowling Mngmt Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 23,732 shares. 2,679 were reported by Roberts Glore Company Il. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 14.55M shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 7,808 shares.