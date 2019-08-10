Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

As Biotechnology companies, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.88 N/A -4.59 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.29 N/A -0.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Volatility & Risk

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.8 beta, while its volatility is 80.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc. is 465.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the -3.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 18.64%. vTv Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 267.65% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that vTv Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares and 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while vTv Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.