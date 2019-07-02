Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

This is a contrast between Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 8.37 N/A -0.52 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 30.15 N/A -13.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.54 beta indicates that its volatility is 54.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. TrovaGene Inc.’s 0.81 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TrovaGene Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, TrovaGene Inc.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 453.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares and 7.6% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 32.93%. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17% TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than TrovaGene Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors TrovaGene Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.