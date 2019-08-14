Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Since Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.94 N/A -4.59 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival Synthorx Inc. is 22.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 22.2. Synthorx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, with potential upside of 25.00%. Competitively Synthorx Inc. has a consensus target price of $30, with potential upside of 95.69%. The results provided earlier shows that Synthorx Inc. appears more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares and 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares. 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Synthorx Inc. has 8.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.