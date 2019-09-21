Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

This is a contrast between Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.96 N/A -4.59 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 5301.34 N/A -9.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Volatility and Risk

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.8 and its 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.1. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 98.75%. About 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.