Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 13.85 N/A -0.52 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Risk and Volatility

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.54 beta. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

6.7 and 6.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.18% -3.64% 14.65% 0.94% -9.13% 16.19%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.