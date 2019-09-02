Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|5.94
|N/A
|-4.59
|0.00
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|13.42
|N/A
|-5.48
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-224.9%
|-126.4%
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|184.2%
|-186.1%
Liquidity
5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 7% respectively. About 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.56%
|22.05%
|-8.1%
|-14.98%
|-61.36%
|7.32%
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.92%
|11.48%
|86.4%
|-59.71%
|-67.28%
|-41.75%
For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Capricor Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.
