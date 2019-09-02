Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.94 N/A -4.59 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 13.42 N/A -5.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 7% respectively. About 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.