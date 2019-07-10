Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 7.67 N/A -0.52 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.15 N/A -0.94 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.54 beta. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. On the competitive side is, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.8 Current Ratio and a 5.8 Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus price target and a 662.20% potential upside.

Roughly 5% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.5% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.53% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.