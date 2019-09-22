Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

We are comparing Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|7.96
|N/A
|-4.59
|0.00
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.71
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-224.9%
|-126.4%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-100.5%
|-88%
Risk & Volatility
Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.8. Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.83 beta and it is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Novus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 51.3%. Insiders held roughly 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.56%
|22.05%
|-8.1%
|-14.98%
|-61.36%
|7.32%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-13.99%
|-69.68%
|-72.33%
|-88.76%
|-47.32%
For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Capricor Therapeutics Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.
Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.
