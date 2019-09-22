Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

We are comparing Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.96 N/A -4.59 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Risk & Volatility

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.8. Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.83 beta and it is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Novus Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 51.3%. Insiders held roughly 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.