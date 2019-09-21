Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.96 N/A -4.59 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 87 15.26 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.8 beta indicates that Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 80.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 8.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 13.27% for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $3.5. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $111.25 average target price and a 10.33% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 0%. 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.