Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

This is a contrast between Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.81 N/A -4.59 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3108.28 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Mustang Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Mustang Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$3.5 is Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 15.51%. Mustang Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus price target and a 82.29% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Mustang Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 7.1% respectively. About 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Mustang Bio Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.