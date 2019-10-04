Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 2.63M -4.59 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 6 0.00 3.58M -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 92,595,852.55% -224.9% -126.4% INmune Bio Inc. 60,575,296.11% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. Its rival INmune Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. INmune Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 6.06%. Competitively the average target price of INmune Bio Inc. is $11.5, which is potential 123.30% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that INmune Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 7.2% respectively. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 32.93%. Comparatively, 67.5% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than INmune Bio Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors INmune Bio Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.