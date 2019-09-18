Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 8.58 N/A -4.59 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 14.48 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Volatility and Risk

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.8 and it happens to be 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.75 beta and it is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 1.9 respectively. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $3.5, and a 19.45% upside potential. Meanwhile, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $4, while its potential upside is 118.58%. Based on the results given earlier, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 62% respectively. Insiders held 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance.

Summary

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.