Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 8.46 N/A -0.52 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 10.30 N/A -1.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Volatility & Risk

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.54 beta, while its volatility is 54.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Calithera Biosciences Inc. has beta of 2.18 which is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.7 and 6.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5% and 68% respectively. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 32.93%. Comparatively, 1.31% are Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17% Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has -5.17% weaker performance while Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 41.65% stronger performance.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.