Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.94 N/A -4.59 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 39.92 N/A 0.43 2.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.8 beta means Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 80.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, BioTime Inc.’s beta is 2.81 which is 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, BioTime Inc. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 3.5 Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioTime Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares and 43.7% of BioTime Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.9% of BioTime Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than BioTime Inc.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.