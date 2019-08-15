Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|6.94
|N/A
|-4.59
|0.00
|BioTime Inc.
|1
|39.92
|N/A
|0.43
|2.53
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-224.9%
|-126.4%
|BioTime Inc.
|0.00%
|43%
|39.6%
Volatility and Risk
A 1.8 beta means Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 80.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, BioTime Inc.’s beta is 2.81 which is 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, BioTime Inc. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 3.5 Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioTime Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares and 43.7% of BioTime Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.9% of BioTime Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.56%
|22.05%
|-8.1%
|-14.98%
|-61.36%
|7.32%
|BioTime Inc.
|-6.78%
|6.8%
|-14.06%
|-22.54%
|-40.74%
|20.48%
For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than BioTime Inc.
Summary
BioTime Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.
BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.
