Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

We will be comparing the differences between Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.99 N/A -4.59 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 21.28 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Volatility & Risk

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.8 and its 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Athersys Inc.’s 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.24 beta.

Liquidity

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Athersys Inc. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, with potential upside of 44.63%. Meanwhile, Athersys Inc.’s consensus price target is $8.33, while its potential upside is 526.32%. Based on the results given earlier, Athersys Inc. is looking more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares and 19.9% of Athersys Inc. shares. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 32.93%. Comparatively, Athersys Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance while Athersys Inc. has -3.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.