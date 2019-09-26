Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.37 N/A -4.59 0.00 ArQule Inc. 8 91.08 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Risk and Volatility

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.8 and it happens to be 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ArQule Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, ArQule Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. ArQule Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, with potential upside of 22.38%. ArQule Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus target price and a 24.48% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, ArQule Inc. is looking more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 77.4%. About 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of ArQule Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than ArQule Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.