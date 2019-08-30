Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.04 N/A -4.59 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 28.64 N/A -1.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Aptinyx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23.4 and 23.4 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$3.5 is Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 44.63%. On the other hand, Aptinyx Inc.’s potential upside is 271.52% and its average target price is $12. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptinyx Inc. looks more robust than Capricor Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares and 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. About 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.