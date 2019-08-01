Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 10.16 N/A -0.52 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7%

Risk & Volatility

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.54. Affimed N.V. has a 3.08 beta and it is 208.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. On the competitive side is, Affimed N.V. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.5, and a -20.45% downside potential. Meanwhile, Affimed N.V.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 166.67%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Affimed N.V. is looking more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 5% and 41.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 8.15% are Affimed N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17% Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has -5.17% weaker performance while Affimed N.V. has 10.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.