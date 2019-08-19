Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

As Biotechnology companies, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.23 N/A -4.59 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 64.77 N/A -2.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.8 beta means Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 80.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 1.16 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.5, and a 19.86% upside potential. On the other hand, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 31.30% and its consensus target price is $60.4. The data provided earlier shows that Acceleron Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 93.6% respectively. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 32.93%. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.