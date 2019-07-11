Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s Financial Results Comparing With AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 7.55 N/A -0.52 0.00 AC Immune SA 6 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7% AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. On the competitive side is, AC Immune SA which has a 14.7 Current Ratio and a 14.7 Quick Ratio. AC Immune SA is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and AC Immune SA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5% and 36.3%. About 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, AC Immune SA has 51.67% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17% AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4%

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.