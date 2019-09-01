Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) Touches $2.38 Low on Sep, 1; Shorts at Intec Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NTEC) Raised By 47.06%

The stock of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) reached all time low today, Sep, 1 and still has $2.28 target or 4.00% below today’s $2.38 share price. This indicates more downside for the $8.96M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.28 PT is reached, the company will be worth $358,560 less. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 55,012 shares traded. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) has declined 61.36% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAPR News: 10/05/2018 – Capricor Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 14/03/2018 – Capricor Therapeutics 4Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – Capricor to Present on Exosomes at the Plenary Session of the International Society for Cellular Therapy in Montreal; 14/03/2018 – Capricor Therapeutics 4Q Net $12.3M; 30/04/2018 – Capricor Announces Initiation of HOPE-2 Clinical Trial of CAP-1002 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 04/05/2018 – Capricor Therapeutics to Present First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Corporate Update on May 10

Intec Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NTEC) had an increase of 47.06% in short interest. NTEC’s SI was 835,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 47.06% from 567,800 shares previously. With 297,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Intec Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s short sellers to cover NTEC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.0026 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7224. About 1.72M shares traded or 2.81% up from the average. Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) has declined 88.82% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.82% the S&P500. Some Historical NTEC News: 11/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Announces Pricing of $35.4 M Public Offering of Ordinary Shrs; 24/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Presented Phase 1 PK and Safety Data From Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa at American Academy of Neurology Annua; 26/03/2018 – Intec Pharma Appoints Roger J. Pomerantz, M.D. to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – INTEC PHARMA REPORTS PRICING OF $35.4M OFFERING OF ORDINARY; 24/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Presented Phase 1 PK and Safety Data From Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa at American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Announces Poster Presentation at American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – INTEC PHARMA LTD – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ITS PHASE lll CLINICAL TRIAL FOR ACCORDION PILL CARBIDOPA/LEVODOPA, OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – Intec Pharma: Intends to Use the Net Proceeds From the Offering to Fund Its Phase III Clinical Trial for Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa; 10/04/2018 – INTEC PHARMA REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF ORDINARY SHRS; 03/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Ltd. to Host Key Opinion Leader Luncheon on Novel Drug Delivery Solutions in the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease

More notable recent Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Capricor Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CAPR) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Capricor Therapeutics’ (CAPR) CEO Linda MarbÃ¡n on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Capricor Therapeutics News: Why CAPR Stock Is Skyrocketing Today – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “46 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.60 million shares or 5.97% more from 1.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancshares De invested 0% of its portfolio in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR). Northern reported 0% of its portfolio in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR). Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 852,566 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR). Blackrock accumulated 0% or 43,048 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 305,759 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Apriem has 50,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Management Lc invested in 0% or 118,686 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR). Comml Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR). Cordasco Financial Networks owns 3,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company has market cap of $8.96 million. The company's development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. It currently has negative earnings.