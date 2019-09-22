Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) Reaches $3.09 After 5.00% Up Move; First Allied Advisory Services Has Upped By $1.58 Million Its 3M Co (MMM) Holding

The stock of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.09. About 135,965 shares traded. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) has declined 61.36% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAPR News: 30/04/2018 – Capricor Announces Initiation of HOPE-2 Clinical Trial of CAP-1002 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 12/04/2018 – Capricor to Provide Presentation at the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine’s Investor Day; 30/04/2018 – CAPRICOR:HOPE-2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF CAP-1002 FOR DUCHENNE STARTED; 10/05/2018 – Capricor Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 12/04/2018 – Capricor to Provide Presentation at the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine’s Investor Day; 03/05/2018 – Capricor to Present on Exosomes at the Plenary Session of the International Society for Cellular Therapy in Montreal; 19/04/2018 – Capricor Announces New Pre-Clinical Study Finds Repeat Doses of CAP-1002 Lead to Enhanced Exercise Capacity in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Disease Model; 08/03/2018 Capricor Therapeutics to Present Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Corporate Update on Wednesday, March 14; 04/05/2018 – Capricor Therapeutics to Present First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Corporate Update on May 10; 19/04/2018 – Capricor Announces New Pre-Clinical Study Finds Repeat Doses of CAP-1002 Lead to Enhanced Exercise Capacity in Duchenne MusculaThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $12.01M company. It was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $3.24 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CAPR worth $600,350 more.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 24.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Allied Advisory Services Inc acquired 9,145 shares as 3M Co (MMM)'s stock declined 6.10%. The First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 46,207 shares with $8.01M value, up from 37,062 last quarter. 3M Co now has $95.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 2.82 million shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company has market cap of $12.01 million. The company's development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.70 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.70 from last year’s $-1.4 per share. After $-0.59 actual EPS reported by Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.64% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M Company has $194.00 highest and $140.00 lowest target. $178.13's average target is 6.82% above currents $166.76 stock price.

