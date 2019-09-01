Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) Reaches $2.38 1 Year Low; Cortina Asset Management Decreased Its Ncr (NCR) Stake

The stock of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.19 target or 8.00% below today’s $2.38 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $8.96M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $2.19 price target is reached, the company will be worth $717,120 less. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 55,012 shares traded. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) has declined 61.36% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAPR News: 08/03/2018 Capricor Therapeutics to Present Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Corporate Update on Wednesday, March 14; 09/05/2018 – Capricor Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 8 Days; 19/04/2018 – Capricor Announces New Pre-Clinical Study Finds Repeat Doses of CAP-1002 Lead to Enhanced Exercise Capacity in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Disease Model; 12/04/2018 – Capricor to Provide Presentation at the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine’s Investor Day; 12/04/2018 – Capricor to Provide Presentation at the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine’s Investor Day; 30/04/2018 – CAPRICOR:HOPE-2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF CAP-1002 FOR DUCHENNE STARTED; 19/04/2018 – CAPR: PRECLINICAL CAP-1002 STUDY SHOWED EXERCISE CAPACITY BOOST; 19/04/2018 – Capricor Announces New Pre-Clinical Study Finds Repeat Doses of CAP-1002 Lead to Enhanced Exercise Capacity in Duchenne Muscula; 21/04/2018 – DJ Capricor Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAPR); 14/03/2018 – Capricor Presents Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Corporate Update

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Ncr Corporation (NCR) stake by 1.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 13,766 shares as Ncr Corporation (NCR)’s stock rose 17.72%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 778,258 shares with $21.24 million value, down from 792,024 last quarter. Ncr Corporation now has $3.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.51. About 763,713 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 10/05/2018 – NCR CEO and Incoming Chairman Announce Substantial NCR Share Purchases; 10/05/2018 – NCR CEO and lncoming Chairman Announce Substantial NCR Share Purchases; 22/03/2018 – Mena Report: South Africa : NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series ATMs in South Africa; 14/03/2018 – NCR Appoints Daniel Campbell as Executive Vice Pres, Global Sales; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL REDUCED NCR, MX, CLS, BW IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 620 MLN NAIRA VS 326.9 MLN NAIRA YR AGO; 22/03/2018 – NCR Reaffirms 1Q and Full Yr Fincl Guidance; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP. ENTERED 3-YR MASTER SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 65c

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Mks Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) stake by 18,784 shares to 158,552 valued at $14.75M in 2019Q1. It also upped Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) stake by 27,306 shares and now owns 265,927 shares. Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering NCR Corp (NYSE:NCR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. NCR Corp has $33 highest and $3100 lowest target. $32’s average target is 1.56% above currents $31.51 stock price. NCR Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 25 by JP Morgan. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by DA Davidson. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.60 million shares or 5.97% more from 1.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR). Geode Capital Management Ltd Co accumulated 118,686 shares. National Bank Of Mellon reported 0% in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR). Citadel Ltd Llc has 77,010 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 34 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 2,540 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Financial Ntwk invested in 3,100 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR). Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 852,566 shares. Apriem Advsr reported 0.01% in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR). Blackrock Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR). Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR).

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company has market cap of $8.96 million. The company's development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. It currently has negative earnings.