Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) EPS Estimated At $-0.80; Rex American Resources (REX) Sellers Decreased By 0.79% Their Shorts

Rex American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) had a decrease of 0.79% in short interest. REX's SI was 488,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.79% from 492,800 shares previously. With 17,000 avg volume, 29 days are for Rex American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX)'s short sellers to cover REX's short positions. The SI to Rex American Resources Corporation's float is 9.6%. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) has risen 14.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.10% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) to report $-0.80 EPS on August, 8. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.84. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) has declined 70.32% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.75% the S&P500.

More notable recent REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Interview With Rex Shares President On Big Oil – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Looking Increasingly Attractive – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “REX Americanâ€™s highest-paid executives all cleared $600K – Dayton Business Journal” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.45 in 2018Q4.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. The company has market cap of $468.32 million. It operates through two divisions, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. It has a 19.08 P/E ratio. The firm also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company has market cap of $16.78 million. The company's development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. It currently has negative earnings.