Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Comparison side by side

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 9.29 N/A -4.59 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Risk & Volatility

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.8 beta, while its volatility is 80.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Its competitor Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 60.8 and its Quick Ratio is 60.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a -9.33% downside potential and a consensus price target of $3.5. Viking Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.83 average price target and a 208.77% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Viking Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares and 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 32.93%. Insiders Competitively, held 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.