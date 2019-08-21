Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.61 N/A -4.59 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 15.11 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a 31.09% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3.5. Competitively the average target price of VBI Vaccines Inc. is $5, which is potential 720.34% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that VBI Vaccines Inc. seems more appealing than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 55.58% respectively. About 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 12% are VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while VBI Vaccines Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.