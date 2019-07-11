Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Comparison side by side

Both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 7.55 N/A -0.52 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 16.60 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.54 beta means Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 54.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Trevena Inc. has a 2.52 beta which is 152.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Trevena Inc. are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Trevena Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average price target and a 243.14% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26% of Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17% Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has -5.17% weaker performance while Trevena Inc. has 211.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Trevena Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.