Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Comparison side by side

Both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 2.63M -4.59 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 13.59M -1.85 0.00

In table 1 we can see Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 92,595,852.55% -224.9% -126.4% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,505,287,593.50% -319.2% -106.8%

Risk and Volatility

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.8 beta. In other hand, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.98 which is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares and 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.