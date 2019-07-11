Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Comparing side by side

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 7.61 N/A -0.52 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9%

Volatility & Risk

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.54 and it happens to be 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.7 which is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 6.7 while its Current Ratio is 6.7. Meanwhile, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.25 consensus target price and a 321.31% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5% and 50.1%. Insiders owned roughly 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.