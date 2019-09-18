Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Comparison side by side

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 8.34 N/A -4.59 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.90 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Risk & Volatility

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.8 beta, while its volatility is 80.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 14.1 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 79% respectively. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 32.93%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.